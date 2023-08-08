Witney to turn pink for annual breast cancer fundraiser
Forget about painting the town red, one is turning pink to raise money for a charity funding breast cancer research.
Streets and buildings in Witney, Oxfordshire, will be decorated in all shades of the colour as part of the town's annual pink day in September.
Witney in Pink has raised more than £250,000 over the past 23 years for the Against Breast Cancer charity.
Jeanne Chattoe, founder of the community event, said the town would be an "amazing sight" on the day.
"As soon as anyone steps into Witney, they will know it's pink day," she added.
Businesses and shops are being encouraged to turn pink for the day, with a thousand pink biodegradable balloons set to adorn the streets.
Witney Mayor Owen Collins will officially open the event at 10:00 BST on 30 September.
Singers and musicians, including the WOAPA (West Oxfordshire Academy Of Performing Arts) choir and Rock choir, will perform alongside burlesque and medieval dancers.
Witney in Pink will also feature a tombola, cake stall and a pink car parade.
Ms Chattoe was recently awarded the British Empire Medal for her charity work in King Charles III's first Birthday Honours List.
She said the award was a "huge surprise" and a "great honour", adding that it was "testament to all the hard work" of the Against Breast Cancer fundraising team.
Abingdon-based Against Breast Cancer funds research into new treatments, tools for earlier diagnosis, and advice to reduce the risk of recurrence and secondary spread.
