New forensic centre planned for Thames Valley Police
- Published
Thames Valley Police has revealed plans for a state-of-the-art forensic centre.
The purpose-built centre in Bicester aims to become the main hub for the force - providing new laboratories, digital technologies and training facilities.
It is part of a wider improvement programme to transform forensic services across the force.
Police and Crime Commissioner Matthew Barber said: "It will improve the speed and quality of investigations."
Cherwell District Council granted planning permission for the new centre on force-owned land near Avonbury Business Park.
Construction is expected to begin this summer and aims to be completed in winter 2024.
Mr Barber said: "The new centre at Bicester will improve the speed and quality of investigations by those frontline officers across Thames Valley to help deliver justice for victims and ultimately help to cut crime."
Kay Hannam, head of forensic services at Thames Valley Police, said: "Forensic science can be the key to an investigation, in getting a case to court and delivering a timely outcome for the victim."
"This will be particularly important in areas such as digital forensics where we are seeing significant increases in demand and complexity year on year," she added.
