Jorge Carreno death: Woman in court over body found in river in 2021
A woman has appeared in court charged with murdering a man who was found dead in a river two years ago.
The body of 30-year-old Jorge Carreno was pulled from the River Cherwell at Parson's Pleasure Bathing Place in Oxford on 26 July 2021.
Scarlet Blake, 25, previously known as Alice Wang, was charged with the offence on Saturday and appeared at Oxford Magistrates' Court earlier.
She was remanded in custody and is due at Oxford Crown Court on Wednesday.
Ms Blake, of Crotch Crescent in Oxford, is also charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, criminal damage and theft.
Thames Valley Police said the other charges were not related to Mr Carreno's death.
