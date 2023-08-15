Mum of disabled children hails 'life-changing' garden makeover
A mother has described how a free makeover of her garden has changed the lives of her children with complex needs.
Zoe's garden in Eynsham, Oxfordshire, had uneven ground overgrown with weeds and was unsuitable for her family.
When the community heard, they clubbed together to make it a safe space.
In a DIY SOS-style project, businesses and tradesmen transformed the yard into an area designed to be low maintenance, with new decking and fresh plants.
"A big thank you to everyone who donated and the whole team that came on the day to do it all - they did it in one day," Zoe said.
"I can't thank them enough - the children are very happy."
Her three children all have lifelong developmental disabilities, which meant it was not safe for them to play in their garden.
Ava, 11, was diagnosed with ADHD, autism and a rare eye condition that causes vision loss.
Nine-year-old Isabella also has autism and ADHD, and their younger brother Finley, aged six, has congenital disorder DiGeorge syndrome and requires round-the-clock care.
"I do everything I can to try and make life as easy as possible for them," Zoe said.
But the garden was covered in mud, the ground was uneven and there was very little patio area, which Zoe said made it inaccessible for her children.
"Before the garden was done it was overgrown with lots of big thistles and stinging nettles," she added.
When local businessman and family friend, Sindre Igesund, became aware of the family's situation, he set to work contacting local businesses and tradespeople.
The donations included free skip hire, wood and labour.
"He got all the building materials together and he got a team together to complete all the work," Zoe said.
The team set out creating a wheelchair-accessible sensory garden with new decking, plants and solar lights, all at no cost to the family.
"There's a water table, somewhere where Finley can come out and play with his cars."
Zoe said the garden transformation had changed their lives and was grateful to those who gave up their time to help.
