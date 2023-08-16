Oxford Blackbird Leys: Plans for nearly 300 affordable homes approved
- Published
Plans for almost 300 new affordable homes, a public square and shops have been given the go-ahead.
The development will see 294 new rented and shared ownership homes built on two sites in Blackbird Leys, Oxford.
The plans by the city council and developers Peabody will see the existing community centre and shops on Knights Road knocked down.
Building work on the first phase of the project is expected to start at the end of this year.
The council said of the 210 new apartments set to be built at the district centre 36 will be for shared ownership and 174 for social or affordable rent.
All 84 houses on Knights Road will be for shared ownership - eight will be three-bedroom and 68 two-bedroom homes.
A new route connecting Knights Road to the bridge and Kassam Stadium will also be created.
The authority said detailed designs for a new community centre, it described as "adaptable to support a wider range of community uses", were being developed.
It said the community centre would be built as part of the first phase of work.
The revamp is described by the developers as a "sustainable and eco-friendly neighbourhood, with a focus on boosting wildlife and healthy living."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.