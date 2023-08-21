Former Bicester PC found guilty of assault while off duty
A former Thames Valley Police officer has been convicted of assault after a fight at a bar while off duty.
PC Georgia Williams, who was based at Bicester police station in Oxfordshire, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and was found guilty of a third count at High Wycombe Magistrate's Court.
Williams, 29, got into a fight with Love Jericho bar staff, in Oxford, on 17 December 2022, the force said.
The victims, two men aged 21 and 24, and a woman, aged 27, were not injured.
The former officer had been ejected from the bar but returned and assaulted staff members when they prevented her re-entry, said police.
Williams was found not guilty of racially aggravated assault and an offence of racially aggravated public order was withdrawn by the Crown Prosecution Service before the court hearing.
Deputy Chief Constable Ben Snuggs said she had displayed "wholly unacceptable behaviour", adding that "misconduct proceedings" would follow.
Williams has been remanded on unconditional bail and will be sentenced on 25 September.