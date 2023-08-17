Hashim Ijazuddin: Hundreds turn out for charity tournament
- Published
A football tournament held in memory of a man killed in a crash has raised more than £3,000.
Hashim Ijazuddin, 21, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, died along with another man - Saqib Hussain - on the A46 in Leicestershire in 2022.
His friends and family set up the team Hashim United to carry out fundraising events and continue his legacy.
Seven people have been convicted in connection with Mr Ijazuddin and Mr Hussain's deaths.
Paying tribute to his cousin, team member Mohammed Hussain said Hashim "would have loved" the tournament, which took place on Sunday.
He previously described Mr Ijazuddin as a "one-in-a-million" man who lived by the saying: "If I make one person smile or laugh, that's my job done for the day."
The tournament featured 18 clubs from local leagues across England, with teams travelling from around the country to compete at Wykham Park Academy in Banbury.
West Bank FC, from South Lancashire, reached the final of the six-a-side tournament and won 5-1 against Oxford-based team Young Gunz.
All money raised will be used to fund the Swing Project, run by Oxford charity Al Medina 313, and support children with special needs.
Mr Hussain added: "It went really well, everyone was smiling which Hashim would have loved, it was exactly how he would have wanted it to go.
"Thank you to all for attending and helping out, let's bring Hashim's motto into our lifestyles."
Hashim United now plans to host two football tournaments a year, with one outdoors during the summer, and indoors on Boxing Day.
