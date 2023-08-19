A34 crash: Police appeal for witnesses after six vehicle collision
Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a six vehicle collision on a major road in Oxfordshire.
The A34 northbound near the Botley interchange was closed following the crash on Friday at about 13:25 (BST).
A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said a white Mercedes Benz Tourismo coach was believed to have collided with stationary traffic.
Two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries after the incident but have since been discharged.
The force spokesperson confirmed no arrests had been made, but an investigation is ongoing.
PC Shaun Kipling added: "We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this collision or may have dash-cam footage to please get in touch."
