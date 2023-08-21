Thames Valley groups offered share of £200k criminal cash
- Published
Community groups are being given the chance to bid for a share of £200,000 raised from selling items seized from criminals.
The money comes from Thames Valley Police selling property that cannot be returned to its rightful owners.
Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for the force Matthew Barber described the amount as "exceptional".
The previous fund, which totalled half the current amount, was handed out to 39 schemes in February.
The money is available to community and voluntary groups that support a number of key policing priorities set out by the PCC.
Mr Barber said: "This round is an exceptional £200,000 and we are delighted to be able to offer community and voluntary groups the chance to apply.
"I look forward to receiving applications which focus on a range of areas within my Police and Criminal Justice Plan including crime prevention, modern crimes such as cybercrime and fraud, supporting victims and reducing re-offending."
Community and voluntary groups have until midday on 11 September to apply for a share of the money.
Those offered money from the scheme will be invited to a presentation, hosted by Mr Barber, on 2 November.
