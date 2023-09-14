Memory calendar by Oxford photographer eases lives of people with dementia

The Memory Calendar first became available in 2016
By Galya Dimitrova
A calendar designed to help people living with dementia has received "more and more positive feedback" every year.

Oxford-based photographer Chris Andrews produced it after he was contacted by the husband of a Derbyshire woman living with Alzheimer's.

Keith Horncastle designed the first Memory Calendar out of a small notepad for his wife Val 10 years ago.

It shows one day at a time, where people can enter events and appointments important to them.

In a video about its background story, Mr Horncastle called it a "very personal calendar"

The memory calendar was designed to be displayed in a prominent position, laid flat or can be carried in a handbag.

Carers, family members, or those cared for, can use it to enter important notes for each day such as events, appointments and anniversaries.

The late couple, from Buxton in Derbyshire, came up with it while trying to help Mrs Horncastle remember the important events for each day.

"Going round a local supermarket, she came running back with a small A7 notepad and said to me 'you can make a calendar'," he said.

"This little calendar stood next to the chair which she sat in first thing in the morning and last thing at night."

The 2024 memory calendar was developed by Mr Andrews (left) with the help of the Derbyshire Alzheimer's Society

To make it real, Mr Horncastle called photographer Chris Andrews because they used to have his "excellent" wall calendar.

Mr Andrews remembers the Horncastles as "charming" and pleased that someone could develop their idea.

"There was initial practical feedback for the Alzheimer's Society who trialled it amongst members, then every year there has just been more and more positive feedback," he said.

Sarah Swift, Alzheimer's Society's local service manager for Oxford, said the story "shows us how someone with dementia can help themselves and other people too".

"Keith always promoted it in memory of Val, and now his son wants to keep it going in his memory, with donations from each sale going to Alzheimer's Society," she said.

