Crowds flocked to Oxford stadium for greyhound racing
- Published
Record-breaking crowds turned out to watch greyhound racing on the one-year anniversary of the sport's return to Oxford.
More than 1,500 racegoers attended Saturday's event, held just before the start of National Greyhound Week.
The Cowley venue opened its doors for free for those who booked in advance.
Managing Director Kevin Boothby said: "The support we have received for the return of greyhound racing has been beyond expectations."
Mr Boothby brought a 10-year lease from stadium owners Galliard Homes in June 2021.
He said he then invested more than £1m to restore the stadium, which is home to greyhound racing, the Oxford Cheetahs speedway, and a boxing club.
Mr Boothby said: "Restoring Oxford Stadium to its current state has been without doubt our greatest challenge.
"It's taken an extraordinary amount of work from our team, external operators and not forgetting our incredible volunteers who campaigned so hard to return this site of significant importance back into the hands of the community."
At this weekend's event, crowds were treated to a complimentary drink, able to take part in a question-and-answer sessions with trainers and track vet Noah Petrovic, as well as win tickets for future events.
Hundreds of pounds were also raised to support the stadium's Loved in Retirement campaign, which helps find retired greyhounds a home when their racing career ends.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.