Lost false teeth become Faringdon restaurant art exhibit
- Published
A pair of false teeth left outside a restaurant have become an unlikely art exhibit.
The lost dentures were spotted by a passer-by on the window sill of Spanish eatery Las Chicas in Faringdon, Oxfordshire, two weeks ago.
Restaurant owner Mariella Montenegro said she wrapped the teeth up in toilet paper ready to be claimed.
But when nobody came forward, she put them on display in a jewellery box as part of a unique decoration.
Ms Montenegro, who was alerted to the interest in the false teeth after a post about them on Facebook, joked that she would give anyone who wanted to try them for size a free shot.
"In Faringdon we don't have NHS dentists anymore so it could probably become quite valuable and we could do a raffle," she said.
"I think Faringdon is where English eccentricity meets Spanish eccentricity," she said, referencing the time surrealist Spanish artist Salvador Dali walked around the town in a deep-sea diving suit.
While the teeth remain unclaimed, they will take pride of place in the restaurant.
"My staff were worried it'd be unhygienic, but it's in a box and its quite quirky and fun," Ms Montenegro added.