Blenheim Palace gold toilet theft: CPS considering police evidence
- Published
A file of evidence into the theft of an 18-carat gold toilet, almost four years ago, has been submitted by police to the Crown Prosecution Service.
The fully-functioning lavatory was stolen from Blenheim Palace shortly before 05:00 BST on 14 September 2019.
Entitled America, it was part of an exhibition by Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan and valued at $6m (£4.8m).
Six men and a woman were arrested but no charges have been brought.
All those arrested following the theft were released under investigation by Thames Valley Police.
The force said: "A file of evidence is with the Crown Prosecution Service for a decision to be made on any charges."
The toilet, which was previously displayed at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, has never been found.
A CPS spokesperson said: "We are considering the material in line with our legal test."
It added it could not provide a timeframe "as to when a decision will be made".
The loo, which could be used for its intended purpose - with a three-minute time limit to avoid queues, had only been on show for two days when it was stolen.
As it was plumbed in at the time, the heist caused flooding and damage to the 18th Century stately home in Woodstock, Oxfordshire.
The palace is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and was the birthplace and home of Sir Winston Churchill.
Those previously arrested are:
- A 37-year-old man from London arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods
- A 68-year-old man from Evesham arrested on suspicion of burglary
- A 36-year-old man from Cheltenham arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle
- A 38-year-old woman, a 37-year-old man and a 36-year-old man, all from Oxford, arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit a burglary other than a dwelling
- A 45-year-old man from Kent arrested on suspicion of burglary
