Oxford hospital opens new unit for mothers and babies
- Published
An Oxford hospital has opened a new unit to provide extra care for mothers and babies.
The John Radcliffe Hospital's Transitional Care Unit (TCU) will support babies who are premature, low weight, need feeding tubes or have signs of infections.
Mothers and babies can be cared for together at the new facility to prevent admission to the Neonatal Unit.
Midwife Annabel England said it would "provide optimal care" for families.
The unit has seven beds and a wellbeing room funded by the charity Support for the Sick Newborn and their Parents (SSNAP).
It is based on the Postnatal Ward on Level 5 of the hospital's Women's Centre.
Ms England said: "The TCU is a fantastic opportunity for promoting maternal and newborn bonding."
"The new unit will provide optimal care for the families, providing a holistic and positive environment and preventing unnecessary separation."
Consultant neonatologist Frances O'Brien said: "TCUs maximise opportunities for skin-to-skin contact, facilitate baby-led feeding, increase parental confidence, reduce length of stay and reduce re-admissions.
"Transitional care is integral to the philosophy of family-centred care."
