Oxford: Safety probe after teen killed by falling tree
- Published
The death of a teenager who was struck by a falling tree in a council-owned park is being probed by health and safety officials.
The 19-year-old man was in King George's Playing Field in Oxford on 18 August when he was hit by the tree.
An air ambulance and paramedics were sent to help the man, who was from Oxford, but he died at the scene.
Oxford City Council said it was working closely with police to establish the circumstances that led to the death.
Councillor Susan Brown, leader of Oxford City Council, said: "We are shocked and saddened by the tragic incident at King George's Playing Field.
"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person who died."
A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police said: "The man's next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
"We are liaising with and assisting the Health and Safety Executive and Oxford City Council to establish the circumstances around this tragic incident."
