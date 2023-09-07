Cost of Living: Oxford lecturer commutes from Dublin
- Published
An Oxford lecturer says she will commute from Dublin to Oxford and live with her parents due to the cost of living in the university city.
Dr Jennifer Cassidy, 36, is a departmental lecturer in diplomatic studies at the University of Oxford.
She told the BBC she was "heartbroken" to leave a place where she had "built a life" for 12 years, in a city she said was "unmatched".
The lecturer plans to commute to Oxford for three days every fortnight.
"It feels strange not to be in the Dreaming Spires, but I'm grateful I get to go back and forth and have that link," she added.
Dr Cassidy has taught diplomats from across the world, while sharing her love of working in the city to her large social media following.
For seven years she received supplementary income as an assistant dean at one of the colleges.
But this meant she also had to be on duty from 19:00 to 07:00 three nights a week.
"The core reason I've been able to sustain myself in Oxford is because I'd been doing three jobs," she added.
"The lecturing, I was also an assistant dean at one of the colleges which provided me with accommodation and food… and consulting work.
"There's no other way I would have been able to afford to live just on the salary alone."
On her commute Dr Cassidy, who does not drive, will travel into Birmingham by airplane, and by train to Oxford to start her first day's appointments.
Then she will travel to London to stay with a friend, travelling back and forth to Oxford.
She has arranged for all her essential face-to-face lectures to take place on the three days.
"In the post-covid world there is an option for most universities - Oxford included - for online learning, but I personally know that most students would like the in-person experience," she explained.
"I believe all students deserve this if they wish to attend."
She added: "I have a roof over my head, food to eat, I have a job, I get to commute... but it hurts, I wanted to stay there."
She said she was also "saddened" to leave for "purely financial reasons", and that she was not the only one, but was fortunate to have a job that enabled flexible working.
Douglas Lloyd, associate director at Finders Keepers, an Oxfordshire-based property agent, said he could "sympathise" with people looking to rent.
His company has seen a 10% increase in demand in 2023 compared to last year, which he said was the result of interest rate hikes and the cost of borrowing.
"Demand is up and there just aren't enough properties to rent," he said.
He said the average rent in Oxford, not including student housing in multiple occupation (HMOs), was about £1,500 per month.
In comparison, Dr Cassidy said booking in advance meant the cost of her flight varies between £10 and £30 and her biggest expense is a return train fare from Birmingham to Oxford which is about £30.
The University of Oxford has been asked for comment.