Banbury: Woman charged with murdering sheltered home resident
- Published
A woman has been charged with murdering an 88-year-old man who was found dead at a retirement complex.
Barrie Davenport was pronounced dead at Foxhall Court in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on 17 October 2022.
Lisa Davenport, from Middleton Cheney, Northamptonshire, who was arrested the following day, has been charged with his murder and attempted murder.
The 54-year-old, of Washle Drive, is due to appear before Oxford magistrates later.
