Oxford teen jailed for murdering man over £100 shoe debt
- Published
A teenager who killed a man in an argument over whether he owed him £100 for a pair of trainers has been jailed for a minimum of 25 years.
Alex Innes, 25, was stabbed in the chest after the row broke out in Love Jericho cocktail bar in Walton Street, Oxford, on 12 November.
Greg Muinami, 18, of Cranham Street, was found guilty at Oxford Crown Court of murder and possessing a blade.
Passing a life sentence, the judge described the killing as "cowardly".
The court heard Mr Innes had previously sold the pair of trainers to Muinami and a dispute arose over whether £100 was still owed.
Judge Ian Pringle KC told Muinami it was "truly staggering to think that a young man lost his life over such a sum of money".
The judge added: "In my opinion the only true mitigating feature is your age.
"If you had been 17, the starting point would have been 23 years. I consider a discount of one year is appropriate in your case."
After the sentencing Muinami smirked before leaving the court.
Mr Innes was out on a Saturday night when Muinami began arguing with him in the bar and later in the street about the trainers, police said.
Det Ch Insp Jon Capps said Muinami armed himself with the knife with the intention to "resolve what he perceived to be an argument over a pair of trainers and him owing an associated debt of £100".
He added: "Alex tried to resolve things amicably but Muinami fatally stabbed Alex Innes in a horrific act of violence and has shown to be a coward ever since, giving no account for his actions.
"He has shown no remorse."
Mr Innes' family previously said the electrician, from Kidlington, would "always be remembered by so many for his smile, charming manner and dry wit".
In a statement, they said: "He was a caring and affectionate person who always maintained his famous confident and fiercely loyal character."
During the six-week trial three co-defendants were acquitted of murder and possessing a blades, as well as an alternative charge of manslaughter.
Michael Oluyitan, 19, of Waynflete Road, Bradley Morton, 18, of Cumberlege Close and Keyarno Allen, 18, of Furlong Close, were cleared by unanimous verdicts.
Muinami received three years for carrying a bladed article to run concurrently with his murder sentence.
He has already spent 294 days on remand, meaning he has 24 years and 71 days left to serve.
