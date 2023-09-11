Mini Plant Oxford: Reactions following investment into new electric Mini
BMW's decision to invest hundreds of millions of pounds into its Oxford Mini plant has been welcomed by workers and politicians. The BBC heard from some of those on the factory floor thrilled with the big news.
"The announcement today is one of the most exciting I've ever heard."
Maintenance engineer apprentice Jack Walton is speaking to the BBC at the Mini Plant Oxford on the day BMW said it would invest £600m into the facility.
"This is a significant development for the plant," Mr Walton, 23, says. "I think it's a wonderful opportunity."
The investment is to help facilitate the production of two new electric Mini models due to begin at the Cowley plant in 2026.
Last year BMW said the manufacture of most of its electric cars would be moved to China.
However, by March the future of the Oxford plant looked positive as the company geared up to build more electric Minis.
The official decision, announced earlier, is expected to safeguard the future of a factory which has built cars since 1912, and has been met with unanimous positive reactions.
Mr Walton, whose grandfather also worked at the facility, adds: "There's a massive sense of pride for the heritage of this plant.
"There's been generations of families that have worked here... the sense of overall pride and passion when people come to work is something that is really felt and valued."
Speaking earlier, the plant's director Markus Gruneisl said: "Some people are working here in the fourth generation… so you can feel it.
"It's this kind of entrepreneurial thinking, 'we make it happen'. Everyone loves the Mini product, it's a really unique culture."
Another apprentice told the BBC: "£600m is a massive investment into the infrastructure... it's an exciting opportunity to get involved in the market more."
One worker described it as "fantastic news".
"I've been here for 20 years so hopefully this is another 20 years," she said. "It's the best news we could have had."
Anneliese Dodds, MP for Oxford East, said it represented the "culmination of years of hard work by those at the Cowley plant - and is a vote of confidence in our local workforce".
"I am delighted that it is now beyond doubt that the electric Mini's future is in Cowley - the home of the iconic Mini," she said.
Susan Brown, leader of Oxford City Council, called the plant an "integral part of Oxford's history, economy and identity".
She said: "The plant has been at the heart of our city's communities and industry for over a century, and we look forward to working with BMW and others to help ensure it stays that way for generations to come, starting with the planning."
She said the investment would also "secure thousands of green jobs for local people, protecting the livelihood of many Oxford families".
"It will strengthen Oxford's position as a key player in the global electric vehicle industry, benefitting small businesses in our area."
Liz Leffman, leader of Oxfordshire County Council, said it was welcome news "for the thousands of people who work at the Mini plant, for Oxfordshire's economy, and for the fight against climate change".
The Lib Dem, Labour and Green-controlled authority is committed to become carbon neutral by 2030.
"An investment of this scale shows the faith being placed in Oxford to produce the latest all-electric, emission-free models of this iconic car which is synonymous with the city," she said.
"As the sign outside the Cowley plant proudly proclaims, Oxford is 'the home of Mini'. Long may that continue."
