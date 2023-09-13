Car transporter fire closes part of the A420 in Oxfordshire
A major Oxfordshire road was closed after a fire started on a car transporter.
The A420 was shut westbound earlier from Witney Road to the Charney Bassett turnoff in Kingston Bagpuize, Thames Valley Police said.
The incident started at about 13:55 BST and has the road closure caused traffic disruptions.
A police spokesperson said the fire has now been extinguished and that there were no injuries.
