Botley Road closure extended due to 'unique challenges'
- Published
A planned six-month break to building work on a major city centre road has been cancelled after the project ran behind schedule.
Botley Road, one of the main routes into Oxford, closed in April so that work could begin on the £161m scheme.
The route was expected to be reopened between October and March before the project's next phase began.
However, Network Rail said due to "unique challenges" the road would now remain closed until October 2024.
The redevelopment, which aims to expand Oxford railway station, includes work to replace Botley Road bridge.
It was originally scheduled to start in January but was delayed so the impact could be reviewed.
Round-the-clock shifts started in August to make up for time lost when a Victorian arch was uncovered in July.
Investigations found that it was 1m deep (3.2 ft) and stretched about 100m (328ft), potentially forming part of the structural support of the bridge.
A redesigned programme involves driving 700 support structures deep into the ground and will continue until mid-October.
Network Rail said the procedure was "noisy" but would take place between 08:00 and 18:00 on weekdays and alternate weekends.
Residents have complained about the disruption caused by the 24-hour building work, but the company said "quieter work" would take place during nights.
July saw another delay when the area was evacuated following the discovery of a World War Two-era hand grenade at the work site.
Dale Crutcher, Network Rail's industry programme director for Greater Oxford, said: "This project is extremely complex and has been made even more challenging by the extent of the brick arch underneath the road.
"We've explored a number of options to deliver the works which included moving to working around the clock, but unfortunately with needing the infrastructure to be ready by the end of next year we have no choice but to keep the road closed until October 2024.
"I understand this will be disappointing for residents and businesses, and I'm sorry for the disruption this will cause."
Andrew Gant, Oxfordshire County Council's cabinet member for highways, said: "Obviously it is disappointing that Botley Road will remain closed for longer than expected but there was no alternative due to the difficulties faced by Network Rail in this complex project.
"We continue to thank residents, commuters and businesses who have been affected by this work for their patience and understanding."
Pedestrians and cyclists can still access Botley Road, but motorists are advised to take alternative routes.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.