New website provides air quality advice for Oxfordshire
A new website providing information and advice on air pollution levels in Oxfordshire has been launched.
Set up as a partnership between all the county's councils, oxonair.uk aims to integrate the authorities' air quality data on one platform.
It was estimated that air pollution's effect on mortality was equivalent to 320 early deaths in the county in 2021.
The local authorities said it showed their "commitment to tackling air pollution".
The website features a map and real-time readings from monitoring stations across Oxfordshire, measuring nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10.
It also offers a five-day forecast and advice on how residents can both lower their exposure to air pollution and help improve air quality.
Lidia Arciszewska, executive member for environment at West Oxfordshire District Council, said: "We know our residents, particularly those living close to busy roads, have concerns about air pollution and its impact on individuals' health.
"This newly designed and easy to use website will provide residents with up-to-date information about their local air quality and alert them to air pollution issues," she added.
Oxfordshire County Council labelled air pollution as the "biggest environmental risk to public health" when it launched its clean air strategy earlier this year.
The website received £162,000 in funding from the government's Air Quality Grant scheme.
