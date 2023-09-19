Oxford United: Council votes in favour of leasing Kidlington land
- Published
Oxford United has moved a step closer to getting a new stadium after plans to lease the club a section of land were approved by the council.
The club's lease on its current home, the Kassam Stadium, runs out in 2026.
Oxfordshire County Council has now voted to lease the club a site known as The Triangle near Kidlington.
The move will be subject to covenants, restrictions, and planning permission, which will have to be granted by Cherwell District Council.
Tim Williams, the club's CEO, said it was a decision "that's gone our way" and that it was "a large step among a lot of large steps".
"Delighted not just for the club, but for Oxfordshire, for our fans, for our supporters, for all the staff, the players, the ownership - it's a really positive day for us," he added.
"There is still an awful long way for us to go before we actually break ground, before we can actually move into a new stadium but we're nearly there."
The club also wants to build a 200-bedroom hotel, restaurant and cafe.
United said the terms of its current tenancy restrict the number of matches that can be staged each year, meaning only the men's first team can play at the stadium.
In May, Kidlington residents voted against the proposal in a poll that saw just under 30% of eligible residents vote.
