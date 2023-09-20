Botley Road roadwork delays concern businesses
Businesses and residents have expressed concern after the closure of a major road was extended.
Botley Road, a main route into Oxford, closed in April. A six-month break to building work has since been cancelled after the project was delayed.
The redevelopment work is part of a £161m scheme which aims to expand Oxford railway station and includes work to replace Botley Road bridge.
Greengrocer Terri O'Rourke said her business would badly suffer.
Ms O'Rourke, who runs Pickle and Lime, said: "It's not good news for us, not good news at all.
"We absolutely cannot survive another year of this.
"The business would be forced to shut for good. It would be nice if Network Rail could give us something to help."
'Suffering'
The original work was scheduled to start in January but was delayed until April.
The route was then expected to reopen between October and March for the project's next phase.
But Network Rail announced on Tuesday that the road would remain closed for a further year due to "unique challenges".
Steve Stuart, from Warlands Ltd, said: "As a small business we are having to cope with it but it's been a little bit difficult for us."
He added: "As a bicycle shop, initially we had a boost in sales, as people were turning to bicycles, to get to and from Oxford, but now we are suffering from the fact that people are finding it difficult to come and see us."
Resident Claudia Kozeny-Pelling said: "I thought it would be back to normal by the end of this year.
"It's not great news to hear about the delays. I'm not sure how they could have mis-planned something like this."
Layla Moran, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, said she "absolutely shares local residents' anger and outrage".
She said she had asked the government to make sure sufficient mitigations were put in place for residents and businesses.
Network Rail said it was "deeply sorry for the disruption".
Toby Elliot, head of communications, said: "We are looking at, individual businesses to see what we can do to help them.
"But every business is unique and has specific needs, so it will take time to speak to them and work out what we can do to help."
