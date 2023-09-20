Oxford: Arson suspected after four rescued from flats fire
A fire at a block of flats that saw four people rescued by firefighters is being treated as arson by police.
Firefighters in four engines were called to tackle the fire on Donnington Bridge Road, Oxford, shortly before 05:30 BST.
Thames Valley Police said a joint investigation with the fire service to determine the cause of the fire in a first-floor flat was under way.
Residents in the block were led to safety and no-one was injured.
Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was put out shortly before 08:00.
Police have urged witnesses and anyone with information about the fire to come forward.
The street was closed between Iffley Road and Abingdon Road but has since reopened.
