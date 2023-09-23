Chiltern Railways warns of engineering works
A rail operator has warned passengers that engineering works will affect its services for the rest of the month.
Chiltern Railways said the warning comes due to weekend works and line closures affecting some areas of the network.
In some cases there will be additional and longer trains, and replacement buses used.
The firm apologised for any inconvenience caused while the "vital" works are carried out.
There will be engineering works on the West Coast Main Line between London Euston and Birmingham New Street on 23 and 24 September and 1 October.
Services between London Marylebone and Birmingham Moor Street are expected to be busier than usual.
Chiltern services will not call at Kings Sutton, Lapworth and Hatton, with buses in operation instead.
Buses will also replace trains between Princes Risborough and Banbury from 23:00 BST on 23 and 30 September.
The railway will be closed in the Bicester Village area on 24 September, with customers travelling from Marylebone advised to go via Bicester North.
A bus will connect Bicester North and Bicester Village stations.
On 29 September the railway will be closed between Aylesbury Vale Parkway and Amersham between 10:00 and 18:00, with buses again in operation.
It will also be closed on 1 October between Haddenham & Thame Parkway and Bicester until about 08:35, with buses running between Princes Risborough and Banbury/Oxford.
