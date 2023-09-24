Oxford North: Three laboratory buildings given the go-ahead
A planning application for three large laboratory and office buildings at a £700m "innovation district" has been approved.
Oxford North is being built by Oxford North Ventures, owned by Thomas White Oxford, the development company of St John's College, and two other firms.
It is based on 64 acres of land within Oxford city's northern boundary.
The developers said it will create more than 4,500 jobs and 480 new homes.
The buildings in the latest application consist of two five-floor and one four-floor mix of laboratories and office buildings
The complete plans include one million sqft (92,903 sqm) of laboratory and workspaces.
However, the 43,500 sqft (4,041 sqm) Red Hall at its centre has been described as too big, and "ugly".
Infrastructure works began in August 2021 on land near the A34, A40 and the A44.
Oxford City Council's planning committee granted approval for the buildings earlier this week.
David Camp, chief executive officer of Stanhope, one of the companies involved, said it would be a "life-enhancing setting for workers, residents and visitors which invites discovery, supports community and enhances well-being".
He said they had been "purposefully designed for future life sciences occupiers giving them the opportunity to customise the fit-out to their requirements and providing spaces for everyone to enjoy".
Charles Rowton-Lee, head of Savills in Oxford, said they would be a "significant boost for both local and global life sciences companies to accelerate their discoveries here in Oxford".
