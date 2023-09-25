Oxfordshire man born without limbs wins fundraiser award
A man born without fully formed arms and legs has won a Pride of Britain award for fundraising.
John Willis, 62, from Oxfordshire, founded Power2Inspire, a charity which encourages people to get involved in sports.
The charity's mission is to make sport inclusive for everyone.
After winning the award, Mr Willis said: "I'm so honoured and so humbled, as long as we can inspire people to do sport that's all I care about."
The charity encourages people to get involved with sports by hosting inclusive and adapted sport events.
It aims to provide opportunities for all, no matter their gender, faith, age, ethnicity or disability.
Mr Willis recently celebrated the charity's tenth anniversary by kayaking 108 miles down the River Thames through Oxford using an adapted paddle.
Mr Willis set up the charity he said to make sure no one was "left on the bench" like he was as a child.
Mr Willis said: "It's absolutely incredible to be recognised for the work myself and the charity has done of the past ten years.
"I think it's really important for our younger generation to know that regardless of their ability or disability, there are ways everyone can be included in sports."
