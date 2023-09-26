Oxford Tube coach service expands route
- Published
A coach service between Oxford and London is to expand its reach.
From 23 October the Oxford Tube will extend westwards with new connections from Carterton, Witney, and Eynsham in Oxfordshire.
There will also be an additional stop at High Wycombe.
Operations director Chris Hanson at Stagecoach West told the BBC the extra services were due to the "roaring success" of its core service in the city.
There will be four morning weekday departures from the three new west Oxfordshire stops that will bypass Oxford city centre, stopping at Thornhill, then on to London.
An Oxford Tube service will also be accessible to High Wycombe residents hourly on weekdays from High Wycombe Coachway.
'New faces'
The core service will have its frequency of buses increased, and additional coaches added to its fleet, the bus operator said.
Mr Hanson said: "We know particularly at weekends the demand for the service is really high on our traditional route from Oxford into London.
"So we decided to give more people better access to that from Carterton and Witney, so they can benefit from the excellent, high quality coach service that we run into London."
Managing director Rachel Geliamassi said: "High Wycombe is a brand-new catchment area for us so we look forward to welcoming some new faces on board, whilst our new stops in west Oxfordshire make daily commutes simpler for those currently having to make their way into the centre of Oxford to pick up the service.
"They can now start their journeys much closer to home."
