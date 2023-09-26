LTNs fuelling retention issues in Oxford schools - report
Oxford's low traffic neighbourhoods (LTNs) are among the factors making it harder to recruit new teachers, a report has said.
The Oxfordshire Education Commission said, together with the cost of living and housing, the scheme was "fuelling recruitment and retention issues".
According to the Department for Education, vacancy rates for leadership roles are double the national average.
The county council said it would act on the report's recommendations.
One teacher told the Oxfordshire Independent LTNs "created divisions".
They were introduced in east Oxford in May 2022 and have prompted protests, with bollards run over, burned and stolen.
Highways cabinet member Andrew Gant has said LTNs "will deliver benefits to us all, including safer streets, cleaner air, and an overall change in people's travel habits, to more sustainable modes of transport".
The report, commissioned in late 2022, looks at how the council and state-funded schools can improve outcomes and equality for children in Oxfordshire.
"Difficulties in recruiting and retaining good teachers was felt most acutely in areas of disadvantage where the need for continuity and stability is greatest," the report said.
The report said communities are impacted more heavily by "poor transport links" which leave some areas inaccessible for some young people, families, and schools.
Commission chair Gail Tolley said: "We have made some strong recommendations for Oxfordshire to improve educational outcomes for children from certain demographic groups.
"I look forward to seeing the impact they will have on the children and young people of Oxfordshire."
Cabinet member for education Liz Brighouse said: "We're committed to acting upon these recommendations to tackle inequalities, and create a fairer education system, which ensures everyone can achieve a good outcome."
