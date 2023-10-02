Street lamps with EV chargers and Wi-fi to be trialled in Oxfordshire
- Published
So-called "smart" street lamps that can charge electric vehicles (EV) and boost wireless internet coverage are set to be trialled.
The state-of-the-art posts will be rolled out across Oxfordshire after the county council won £250,000 in government funding to test the latest digital technology.
The columns can also be adapted to monitor air quality and display public information.
The pilot will run until 31 March 2025.
Oxfordshire County Council is one of six local authorities to try the new multi-purpose street columns, which will house equipment to support the rollout of 5G and free public wi-fi.
It is also said the lights will themselves save energy, which the council said builds on its existing project to replace halogen bulbs with energy-efficient LEDs.
The money is coming from the government's Smart Infrastructure Pilots Programme (SIPP) and will be matched by the council to create a total investment of £500,000.
