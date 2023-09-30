Petition calls for compensation over Botley Road works delays
Businesses affected by the extended closure of a major road for another year are calling for compensation.
Botley Road, normally a busy route into Oxford, was closed in April as part of Network Rail's £161m scheme to expand Oxford railway station.
A six-month break to work on the road was cancelled after the project fell behind schedule. It will not now reopen until October next year.
A petition demanding compensation for firms has more than 300 signatures.
Resident Julian Le Vay, who started the petition, said: "Nobody is arguing about the need to expand station capacity and replace the bridge.
"It should be done in a way that respects the local community and safeguards the livelihoods of local people.
"Three of [the local businesses] have indicated that they don't believe they can survive this latest blow - the extension of the closure to a full 18 months - they think they are going to have to close or are facing bankruptcy."
Network Rail said it had no legal responsibility to pay compensation but was speaking to individual businesses to see what could be done to mitigate the problems.
Toby Elliot, head of communications, said: "Every business is unique and has specific needs, so it will take time to speak to them and work out what we can do to help."
Greengrocer Terri O'Rourke, who runs Pickle and Lime, said: "We absolutely cannot survive another year of this.
"It would be nice if Network Rail could give us something to help."
The original work had been scheduled to start in January this year but was delayed until April.
The route was then expected to reopen between October and March 2024, for the project's next phase.
But Network Rail announced last week the road would remain closed for a further year because of "unique challenges".
