Russell Brand: Thames Valley Police investigates allegations
- Published
Russell Brand is being investigated by a second police force in the wake of allegations about the comedian.
Thames Valley Police said a woman contacted the force two weeks ago with "new information" in relation to reports of "harassment and stalking".
The Metropolitan Police previously confirmed it had received a "number of allegations of sexual offences".
Brand has been accused of rape and sexual assaults during a seven-year period at the height of his fame.
The allegations were made in a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, the Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.
'Absolutely refutes'
The BBC understands the woman reported her allegations to Thames Valley Police numerous times between 2018 and 2022 but no further action was taken.
Mr Brand had also accused the woman of harassment against him in 2017.
The force confirmed it was looking into the new information but "it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation".
The BBC has approached Brand for a response to these claims.
The comedian and actor has previously denied "very serious criminal allegations" and "extremely egregious and aggressive attacks" that he said he "absolutely refutes".
The Dispatches programme, Russell Brand - In Plain Sight, heard four women accuse Brand of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013.
During that time, Brand held several jobs, including at Channel 4 and BBC Radio 2.
The investigation, which aired on 16 September, claimed he had also behaved inappropriately at work, including by making sexual remarks and undressing.
Prior to the allegations, the 48-year-old said his relationships had "always" been consensual.