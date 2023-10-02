Explosion at Oxfordshire recycling plant after lightning strike

Watch: Fireball in Oxfordshire turns sky orange

A lightning strike has resulted in a huge gas explosion at an Oxfordshire recycling plant.

Severn Trent Green Power, based near Yarnton, confirmed biogas in a digester tank ignited at about 19:20 BST.

Video and images taken from the A34 to the north-west of Oxford appeared to show a large bright flash.

Residents have reported power outages in Witney, Burford, Chipping Norton and Milton-under-Wychwood.

The recycling plant said it was working with emergency services to secure the site.

