Fire crews tackle Oxfordshire recycling plant blast through night
Crews have spent the night tackling a fire that started when a lightning strike caused a huge gas explosion at a food waste recycling site.
A tank at the Severn Trent Green Power site in Cassington, Oxfordshire, was hit on Monday at 19:20 BST, causing the gases within it to ignite and explode.
Witnesses reported seeing a huge fireball light up the sky.
The blaze has been brought under control but crews remain at the scene, the fire service confirmed.
Three of five tanks were damaged, an Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
They added: "Firefighters have been there all night. However, there are now two appliances and a hydraulic platform on the scene compared to the six crews and other support vehicles at the height of the incident.
"The fire is under control and did not spread."
BBC reporter Sean Coughlan said firefighters were monitoring the site from above in a cherry picker.
He said: "As well as the unit in the biogas plant hit by lightning, it's understood that other adjacent units were also damaged by the explosion.
"But it's calm here now, with lorries rolling in and out of the waste recycling plant, on an industrial site outside Oxford.
"The next question is likely to be a safety investigation to understand more about last night's spectacular explosion."
The site's operator, Severn Trent Green Power Limited, said nobody had been injured.
The waste firm said it was "working with the emergency services to make sure the site is safe so that we can assess the damage as soon as possible".
Stewart Reid and his wife saw the explosion as they were travelling on the A34 near Oxford.
He said: "There was lighting and thunder, [it] kept lighting up the sky the whole time we were driving. Then there was a bright orange light and we could see something had burst into flames.
"You could tell it was an explosion - flames were going up at such a velocity, you could tell it was gas. It was a bit crazy."
At its height, 40 firefighters in six fire engines, police and several ambulances were sent to the plant.
Thames Valley Police shut the A40 between Wolvercote and Eynsham, and urged residents to stay home and shut windows and doors overnight.
The road has since reopened and restrictions for residents lifted.
People also reported lights flickering in their homes at the time of the strike and power outages in Witney, Burford, Chipping Norton and Milton-under-Wychwood.