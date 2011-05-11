Subsidies are being cut for some Shropshire Council bus routes under an initiative saving about £350,000, the authority has announced.

The move would only affect bus routes which were not used very often, it added.

The authority said proposals had been modified in light of feedback and the council had managed to keep a number of under-threat routes.

Bus Users Shropshire said plans were "short-sighted."

'Very dismayed'

Martin Taylor-Smith, council cabinet member for transport and information technology, said: "The reason we are looking at the subsidies is basically we do not have the cash to keep going at the same rate we have historically been going.

"On one of the routes every passenger that went on there was costing us as a council £26."

A Bus Users Shropshire spokesman said: "I'm very dismayed and disappointed, because I think it's short-sighted.

"It's bad for the economy, bad for the environment.

"[It's] bad for bus users who often are vulnerable people, younger people, older people, those with disabilities, who have no other means of travel."

A 57-day consultancy period, in which people can make representations, will take place over affected bus services, the authority said.