Shropshire

Arrest after slashing in Watergate Arcade, Whitchurch

  • 29 September 2011

An arrest has been made after a man was slashed with what was thought to be a knife in a Shropshire shopping centre.

The 26-year-old victim was attacked during a dispute involving several people near Fiona's Coffee Shop in the Watergate Arcade, Whitchurch, on Tuesday afternoon.

He suffered serious cuts to his head and hand.

A man, aged 28 from Shrewsbury, is in custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

