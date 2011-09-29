An arrest has been made after a man was slashed with what was thought to be a knife in a Shropshire shopping centre.

The 26-year-old victim was attacked during a dispute involving several people near Fiona's Coffee Shop in the Watergate Arcade, Whitchurch, on Tuesday afternoon.

He suffered serious cuts to his head and hand.

A man, aged 28 from Shrewsbury, is in custody on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.