Shrewsbury mental health work site to close in March
A Shrewsbury print works that has employed people with mental health problems for more than 20 years is to shut at the end of next month.
The closure of Abbey Works was not "just about money", said Gill Bailey, of Shropshire adult mental health services Gill Bailey.
She said there were plans to look at how to meet people's needs in a more "individual way".
About 30 people are currently employed at the works.
'Properly supported'
Ms Bailey said one example would be to look at people being employed "in more socially included ways within... mainstream employment opportunities, rather than a specific unit like this".
"I feel that my concern and my priority is that the service users who do attend here currently are properly supported and their carers are properly supported to look at the alternatives," she said.
Six members of staff work at the site off St Michael's Street, which produces parish magazines and community newsletters.
The print works is run by South Staffordshire and Shropshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which employs the mental health services manager.
Shropshire County Primary Care Trust, which has not commented, funds the print works.