Nuffield Hospital MRI scanner cable theft: Three in court
- Published
Three people have appeared before magistrates charged with stealing cable from a hospital MRI scanner.
The theft was discovered at Nuffield Hospital in Shrewsbury on Saturday.
Ricky Lee Filmer, 22, of New Park Road in the town, Eric Andrew Bennett, 23, of Lime Grove, Oswestry, and a 17-year-old have been charged with stealing cable worth almost £4,000.
All three have been bailed until 9 July when they are due to return to Shrewsbury Magistrates' Court.
