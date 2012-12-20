Image caption Shropshire Council said some of the money would be used on regeneration projects in Market Drayton

Plans to sell off land earmarked for a relief road have been backed by Shropshire Council, despite already spending almost £1m on the project.

The £3.3m scheme in Market Drayton was started by the former North Shropshire District Council eight years ago.

Shropshire Council said all large-scale projects were being revisited following local government cuts.

It said council-owned land would be sold for "much needed" housing, but the town would receive some extra funding.

The land had been bought for more than £900,000 to ease the building of a relief road around Market Drayton.

'Excuse for cuts'

Market Drayton town councillor Janet Smith said she doubted the area would see much of the money originally earmarked for it.

"I've been here before so many times over the years. It's just an excuse for more cuts and manipulate the way people are thinking," she said.

Area director for Shropshire Council George Candler said some of the money would be used for regeneration in Market Drayton, but the amount had yet to be decided.

More than £400,000 has already been spent on regeneration projects in the town, he said.

Any future use of the land would be subject to a public consultation, the local authority said.

On Wednesday the Conservative-led council was told by government that it must find an extra £2.8m savings, on top of £20m already identified.