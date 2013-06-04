Cow gets head stuck in a tree in Shrewsbury
A calf that got its head stuck in a tree had to be rescued by firefighters and a crane.
The animal was wedged in the tree and unable to move in Coseley Field, Monkmore, Shrewsbury, on Monday.
Rescuers who arrived at the scene tried to free the calf using various equipment from their fire engine but were unable to.
The calf was eventually freed by a crew using a large animal harness and a crane.
They managed to lift the animal up, free its head and it was able to escape from the tree without any injuries.