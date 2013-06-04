Image caption The young cow was wedged in the tree and completely unable to move its head Image caption A winch and crane was needed to rescue the calf from its tree torment previous slide next slide

A calf that got its head stuck in a tree had to be rescued by firefighters and a crane.

The animal was wedged in the tree and unable to move in Coseley Field, Monkmore, Shrewsbury, on Monday.

Rescuers who arrived at the scene tried to free the calf using various equipment from their fire engine but were unable to.

The calf was eventually freed by a crew using a large animal harness and a crane.

They managed to lift the animal up, free its head and it was able to escape from the tree without any injuries.