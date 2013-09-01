Shrewsbury drivers warned to park correctly at night
Drivers are being warned to follow parking rules after traffic wardens issued 67 informal warning notices for bad parking on two evenings last month.
Shropshire Council said it had been receiving complaints about inconsiderate parking in Shrewsbury town centre at night.
Patrols have increased and penalty notices of up to £70 could be issued.
The council said offenders were mainly in restricted areas or in designated disabled bays without a valid badge.
Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council's cabinet member with responsibility for parking enforcement, said the council did not want to fine drivers.
He said: "It's important to get the message out that people can't just park wherever they like in the evening.
"Restricted parking areas, such as designated disabled bays, are there for a reason and should not be blocked by people parking inconsiderately."