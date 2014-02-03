Image copyright Dave Throup Image caption Flood barriers were erected in Ironbridge last week

Flood barriers in Ironbridge have been taken down, the Environment Agency has said.

The defences were erected last week as water levels along parts of the River Severn rose to their highest level for 10 years.

Officials said they would "closely" monitor the situation ahead of further heavy rainfall due later this week.

Two severe flood warnings - indicating a potential risk to life - remain in place in the Midlands.

A further 23 flood warnings and 22 flood alerts were also issued for the West and East Midlands.

After the barriers went up the Wharfage was closed to traffic between the Dale End junction and the Tontine Hill junction.

The agency said the decision to remove the barriers had been taken to give "residents and tourists access".

Forecasters said heavy rain was expected in the area on Wednesday.