Explosion site in Shrewsbury put up for sale
- Published
Land where a gas explosion gutted a house and injured 11 people in Shrewsbury is up for sale.
The blast at the corner of Bridge Street and Smithfield Road took place in 2010 and closed parts of the town centre for more than a month.
Estate agents Halls said the 0.6 acre site would be suitable for shops, a restaurant, offices or homes.
Halls would not reveal the price but a spokesman said it was attracting "great interest" from prospective buyers.