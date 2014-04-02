Shropshire plea for £102m for roads and homes
- Published
Plans to bid for £102m to build more than 70,000 new houses and improve roads and transport around Shropshire have been unveiled.
Marches Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has applied for the government funding. It said £52m would also be raised locally for the projects.
They include building the £11m Oxon link road in Shrewsbury which would join the A5 with the B4380.
About £27m could also go on Shrewsbury and Telford's town centre roads.
Dobbies Roundabout, where the A5 meets the A49 Ludlow road near Meole Brace, would also be upgraded in a £5.5m scheme, it said.
The LEP also has plans to replace Telford bus station.
The government said 39 Local Enterprise Partnerships across the UK had all been invited to bid for money from a £2bn fund.
