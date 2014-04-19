Rape accused boy, 14, remanded by Shrewsbury magistrates
A boy accused of raping a 10-year-old girl in Shrewsbury has appeared before magistrates.
The 14-year-old boy, who is from the town but cannot be named because of his age, faces a further charge of attempted rape.
The alleged offences took place on disused land off St Michael's Street on 11 April.
The boy was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Shrewsbury Youth Court on 25 April.
