Murder charge over Shrewsbury Dial-a-Ride body
- Published
A 45-year-old man has been charged with murdering a woman whose body was found on Christmas Eve at a unit run by a travel scheme for disabled people.
Nigel Woolley, from Buttington Road in Shrewsbury, is due to appear before magistrates in Telford later, accused of killing Julie Mercer.
Mrs Mercer, 47, lived on the same road as the defendant.
Mr Woolley was arrested shortly after her body was found at the town's Dial-A-Ride base, off Featherbed Lane.
