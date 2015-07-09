Oswestry Co-op doughnuts tainted by cleaning fluid
Shoppers were left feeling ill and with "burning mouths" after eating doughnuts that had been contaminated with cleaning fluid.
A branch of the Co-op in Oswestry, Shropshire, sold the sugary snacks, which had been baked on a tray that had been left to soak in disinfectant.
The company apologised and said it was "an isolated issue".
Shropshire Council confirmed it was investigating the case, but would not comment further.
A spokesman for Co-operative Food said: "The non-stick silicon baking trays are removed from the oven and cleaned.
"They were left in the correct cleaning fluid longer than the process required before being rinsed and reused, and this tainted the flavour of the product."
