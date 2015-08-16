Image caption The home and grounds have gone on sale for £625,000

War poet Wilfred Owen's birthplace home has been put up for sale.

Owen was born at Plas Wilmot in Oswestry in 1893, although his family moved to Birkenhead four years later, before returning to Shropshire.

The property was awarded Grade II listed status in 2012 and land on the estate has previously been at the centre of a planning row.

It has been in the hands of the same family for more than 40 years, but has been put on the market for £625,000.

Built in the early 19th Century, Plas Wilmot is described by estate agent Savills as "charming villa" on the edge of Oswestry.

Owen died in November 1918, just days before the end of World War One.

His poems, including Dulce Et Decorum Est, Anthem for Doomed Youth and Strange Meeting came to define the horrors of trench warfare.