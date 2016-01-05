Telford & Wrekin Council reveals £30m cuts plans
- Published
Plans to save £30m over the next two years have been revealed by Telford & Wrekin Council.
The proposals could see the end of council-run markets, fewer children's centres and the closure of libraries.
It also proposes spending less money on winter gritting and flower displays.
The council said the government grant to it would be cut next year by another 20%, but the opposition Conservative group claimed there was £12m that could be used to protect front-line services.
Under the cuts plan, six libraries could shut - although volunteers may be asked to take them on - the cost of getting married or buried in the borough would rise and there could be redundancies.
The Labour-run council has proposed a council tax rise of 2% and this money would be ring-fenced for adult social services. An extra increase on top will be discussed with residents before a final decision in March.
There was "no choice but to cut services" and the council had already made £80m worth of cuts since 2010, it said.
Lee Carter, cabinet member for council finance and service delivery, said: "It demonstrates that the government have decided that they don't actually place a priority on funding of those things, because it's them that's cutting our money.
"They've cut funding to local authorities by six billion over the next three or four years yet still want to run a 10 billion surplus, which shows you it's ideologically driven."
Leader of the opposition Conservative group Andrew Eade said the authority had nearly £12m of revenue money unspent in a funding pot which had remained "untouched" since Labour had taken control of the council.
A consultation survey asking residents for their views opens on Friday.